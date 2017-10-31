David Silva: 'High intensity at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

David Silva believes Manchester City need to rely on “high intensity” to beat “really good team” Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT after a 2-1 City victory at the Etihad.

“We are playing really good football. It’s beautiful football,” said the player in his Press conference.

“I think this is a good position for me. I love to play in the middle, to be in contact with the ball all the time. We are playing well in all the lines. From the goalkeeper on, you can see it in every game.

“Napoli are a really good team. We have to try tomorrow to keep the high intensity, as that is how we win the game.”

Silva was asked if Manchester City can be considered one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

“It would be amazing. I pray every night to win the Champions League with City. Hopefully we can win this year. We are also talking about a new contract. I hope I can sign soon, as I would love to be playing for City in 10 years.”