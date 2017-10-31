Marotta: 'Juve don't need to change'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta insists the relative lack of changes this season represent “a show of strength” and praised Gonzalo Higuain.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Roma-Chelsea on the LIVEBLOG.

Mattia De Sciglio starts at right-back this evening in the Champions League trip to Sporting.

“De Sciglio has been introduced to the starting XI, but that is a natural progress,” the director told Mediaset Premium.

Benedikt Howedes and Marko Pjaca are reportedly getting back to fitness after serious injuries.

“We are monitoring the situation continually, but for the moment must look on the present and the squad we have at our disposal, which the Coach will make the most of.

“Big clubs in Europe rarely transform the squad, so confirming the group of players that fulfilled our expectations was a show of strength. We invested towards the future with young players like Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa who can be used more going forward.

“I realise the fan wants to see new faces, but the fan must also have faith in this club that has achieved great things over the years and intends to achieve more great results.”

Juventus invested €90m to poach Pipita from Serie A rivals Napoli and he scored a brace in the 2-0 victory at Milan on Saturday.

“Higuain is one of the most prolific strikers in circulation, we are very happy with the investment we made in him and he is repaying us with both performances and goals.”