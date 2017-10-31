Higuain: 'Important not to lose'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain insisted “the important thing was not to lose” as Juventus earned a 1-1 Champions League draw away to Sporting.

Bruno Cesar had put the hosts in front, but the Bianconeri fought back to equalise with a late Higuain dinked finish over the goalkeeper.

“It was tough. Barcelona won here with an own goal, they started strong and it’s an important point. Now we need to recover and prepare for Sunday,” Pipita told Mediaset Premium.

“The important thing was not to lose against a great side, we still have a three-point advantage over them and hope to secure qualification in the next two rounds.

“I always try my best to help the team. We picked up an important point in a difficult arena.”