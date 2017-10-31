Allegri: 'An ugly Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri confessed to being “disappointed” with Juventus after a 1-1 draw at Sporting. “The result was the only good thing about it.”

A victory here would’ve secured their qualification for the Round of 16, but after Bruno Cesar opened the scoring for the hosts, Gonzalo Higuain snatched a late equaliser.

“It’s disappointing, as we had the chance to seal qualification and we didn’t do it. Now we’ve got Barcelona and then Olympiakos, so it’s all still up in the air,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

“I am disappointed because the first half was ugly, the second was better, and we were a bit too chaotic. We should’ve been more organised.

“We’ll keep the result tonight, which was the only good thing about the performance, really.

“It was all so simple, we had to win here and then it’d all be done, we would be qualified. Evidently this team needs to feel fear in order to perform. It’s all still open, we have to go to Athens and that could be an inferno.”

Allegri introduced Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi late on, moving Juan Cuadrado to right-back.

“It was natural that changes could help in the last 30-20 minutes, but after the goal we should’ve shown more patience and pressured around their area, instead we moved it from the right to the left and were no longer dangerous.”