EDF: 'Only the start for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco warns “this is only the starting point for Roma” after they humiliated Premier League champions Chelsea 3-0.

Stephan El Shaarawy’s early double and a Diego Perotti strike secured the victory to put them top of their Champions League group, as Atletico Madrid were held 1-1 by Qarabag.

“We knew we could suffer because of their tactics, but also that we could hurt them on the counter if we knew how to suffer under pressure. We proved that, but I say we mustn’t stop here. This victory has to be a starting point for Roma,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I believe in my work and what I do. The lads took a while to understand what I really wanted, but that work is now reaping the rewards and everyone here knows what they have to do.”

The Little Pharaoh was the hero of the hour, having already scored the winner against Bologna on Saturday.

“El Shaarawy cut inside on the right, just as he usually does on the left, he joined in with the play and wasn’t too isolated. That is what I want from my wingers.

“On the second goal, even if there was a little error, he believed in the ball. I like my wingers to cut inside to play, I consider that to have great advantages and they proved it tonight.”

The result was achieved without injured Bruno Peres, Kostas Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Patrik Schick and Rick Karsdorp.

“Alessandro Florenzi asked me for the substitution, as he was exhausted. It’s understandable after such a long lay-off and a serious injury, but while he was out there, I saw the old Florenzi.”