Conte: 'Roma hungrier than Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte confessed Roma “deserved to win, as they were hungrier. Chelsea must realise we’ve got to earn our daily bread.”

The Giallorossi emerged 3-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to a Stephan El Shaarawy brace and Diego Perotti strike.

“I thought the first half was very positive for us and we were very unlucky. We could’ve gone in front after 30 seconds and then conceded the goal,” the Chelsea boss told Mediaset Premium.

“We had chances and conceded a thoroughly avoidable goal. In the second half, Roma proved they were hungrier, more determined and had more desire to battle, so they deserved to win.”

Roma are now top of the Champions League group, but Atletico Madrid were held 1-1 by Qarabag in Spain, meaning Chelsea are still relatively comfortable.

“I honestly have zero interest in the Qarabag result. I want to know how we can improve, avoid second half performances like this, get the new players introduced and rediscover the desire to amaze.”

It was pointed out to Conte that this Chelsea side no longer resembled a Conte-style team.

“If I am the Coach, it’s my team and I have to take responsibility in every situation. I thought it was a good first half and you know I don’t like to talk about luck, but it was unfair for us to be 2-0 down at the break.

“The second half was ugly in every way. We must realise that we’ve got to earn our daily bread, we’ve got to chop up the turf if we are to progress and fight for something, otherwise it’s a waste of effort.”