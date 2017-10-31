Courtois: 'I don't know what happened'

By Football Italia staff

Thibaut Courtois could not explain the confusion in the Chelsea defence after their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma.

The goalkeeper managed to keep the scoreline down, as the Giallorossi could easily have had more than three goals at the Olimpico.

Stephan El Shaarawy opened the scoring after just 39 seconds, the fastest ever Roma goal in this tournament.

“I'm not sure how he scores that screamer, but after 50 seconds you are a goal down,” Courtois told BT Sport.

“I shouted 'away' for the second goal, but there was a lot of noise in the stadium and Cesar Azpilicueta let the ball go.

“I thought we played well in the first half, but in the second half we seemed to drop our fighting spirit and I don't know what happened.”

Now Chelsea have dropped to second place in the group behind Roma, but still ahead of stuttering Atletico Madrid.

“It is hard to say what the problem is. This season every game is a hard game. We have to find that balance again and keeping that mentality of not conceding goals and keeping clean sheets.

“Sometimes last season I had nothing to do in a game, sometimes I'd have one save to make. We have to react on Sunday as today was a bad image of ourselves.”