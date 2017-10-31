How British papers covered Roma-Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

The British media focused on the Halloween night horror suffered by Antonio Conte’s Chelsea at the hands of Roma.

Stephan El Shaarawy’s first half double, including a goal after 39 seconds, and Diego Perotti put the Italians top of their Champions League group with a 3-0 victory.

“Roma Ruins,” was the headline for Mirror Sport’s back page, while The Times had a similar one with “Chelsea’s Roman ruins.”

“Halloween nightmare for Conte as Chelsea are taught a lesson by brilliant Italians. Antonio Conte was plunged into Champions League hell as his Chelsea team were humiliated by Roma.”

The Daily Express called it a “Nightmare for Conte. Roma crush Chelsea. Hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 were dealt a setback last night as they were thrashed by Roma.”

The Sun went with a pun on scorer Stephan El Shaarawy’s name: “El Raiser. Shaarawy’s double piles heat on Conte. Antonio Conte was feeling the heat as Chelsea left Rome in ruins.”

Metro Sport took a similar tack with “HEL of a night. Roma striker shocks Blues as Conte endures Halloween horror. The Blues were spooked by some Stephan El Shaarawy wizardry after 42 seconds at the Stadio Olimpico.

“El Shaarawy bewitched Chelsea’s zombie-like defence for a second time to make 2-0 and Diego Perotti ghosted in to seal a 3-0 win for the home side.”

The Guardian’s headline on the back page was: “Horror show. Chelsea humiliated on Halloween night.”

And newspaper i went for: “Conte’s Italian nightmare. Shocking defending costs Chelsea 3-0 defeat by Roma and first European loss.”

Star Sport focused on the fact El Shaarawy scored within 39 seconds and pushed Chelsea down to second place: “Seconds out! Chelsea were put to the sword by Roma’s Stephan El Shaarawy as they were outplayed at the Stadio Olimpico.”