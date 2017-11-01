Report: Immobile risks layoff

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile will reportedly miss Lazio’s clash with Nice on Thursday and possibly Italy’s 2018 World Cup playoff against Sweden.

According to La Repubblica, Immobile ended Lazio’s 5-1 victory over Benevento over the weekend with a thigh strain.

Consequently, the newspaper does not expect him to be called up for the Aquile’s Europa League visit of Nice on Thursday.

However, while he would be assessed for the game against Udinese on Sunday, La Repubblica warns he is likely to miss the World Cup playoff if he faces the Zebrette.

On the other hand, the striker “risks a relapse” if he turns out for his country against Sweden.

La Repubblica concludes talks between Lazio and Azzurri doctors are under way over the best solution for the 25-year-old, who has already scored 17 goals this season.