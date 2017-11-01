‘Why Juve paid €90m for Higuain…’

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP boss Jorge Jesus claims Juventus paid €90m for Gonzalo Higuain “for nights like these” after his equaliser on Tuesday.

Higuain rescued a 1-1 draw for Juve to leave them second in their Champions League group and on track for the knockout stages, three points clear of Sporting with only two games remaining.

“Higuain? Juve paid €90m for nights like these,” the Coach said after the game.

“However, we still have a chance to go through. Barcelona didn’t score three goals like we did in Greece and I don’t think Juve will either, so everything is open.

“If we play like this or how we did in Turin, we can do the same at Barcelona.”