Post new comment

The Giallorossi should not limit themselves after producing one of their best ever European performances against Chelsea, writes Vilizar Yakimov .

A packed stadium, a clean sheet and a 3-0 victory against the Premier League champions. It was inarguably the perfect evening for Roma, as the Giallorossi completely outplayed and almost humiliated Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Everything worked out superbly for the Italians, as Alisson confidently dealt with the rare dangers that managed to go past the otherwise rock-solid defense. In the middle of the park Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi did their job superbly, as Roma’s trio controlled the game, distributed the ball efficiently and outplayed the Chelsea midfield, which looked completely lost without N’Golo Kante.

However, although all Roma players performed superbly and deserve credit, the team’s attack arguably stole the show, as Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti put in a vintage performance, which secured probably the most prestigious European victory for the Giallorossi in recent years.

Some might think that such statement is a bit exaggerated considering Chelsea’s struggles since the start of the season, but that should not be relevant in this case, as Roma have often blown it in the past against weaker oppositions. Despite the injuries and the unconvincing displays in recent weeks, Conte’s side sits fourth in the Premier League.

You need to roll back just a fraction more than a year ago and remember the disaster against Porto in the Champions League play-off, as the Giallorossi were trashed 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and lost the plot with two red cards. Go back another year and remember a 3-2 defeat against BATE Borisov, struggles against Bayer Leverkusen and a 6-1 humiliating defeat against Barcelona.

However, all this seems to be irrelevant to the new European Roma, born under the guidance of Eusebio Di Francesco, as the former Sassuolo tactician transmitted his passion, self-belief and determination to the players, which makes his side a really formidable outfit. For just a few months at the helm of the club, he has managed to achieve things that his predecessors failed to do in years. Being solid defensively, maintaining maximum concentration throughout a whole game and being effective in attack used to be so alien for Roma’s teams of the past, that the Giallorossi currently look a bit odd when displaying those qualities so consistently.

Of course, Roma are far from a finished article, which actually makes this team even more exciting. Considering the job that Di Francesco has done for such a brief period at the helm of the club, the prospect of what the former midfielder could do long-term is a fascinating one. So much was made of the fact this was his first Champions League experience, but if anything it helped him show no fear and dive straight in to the experience, taking Roma's players with him.

Who would've thought that the infamous European chokers would be top of a group containing Chelsea and consistent semi-finalists Atletico Madrid?

Finding consistency will be Di Francesco’s next big challenge, as the defeats against Inter and Milan showed that Roma are currently having a hard time maintaining this level week in and week out. The 3-3 draw against Chelsea in London shows that as well, as despite undoubtedly being a good result, the Giallorossi failed to win a game that they clearly dominated.

The squad still seems to be a bit thinner than Di Francesco would like, as injuries and key departures during the summer limited the 48-year-old’s options. However, with a qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League almost certain, Roma’s management should be smart enough to address that issue during the January transfer window.

Until then, a magnificent goalkeeper like Alisson, the defensive linchpin Aleksandar Kolarov, the hard-working passionate midfield trio and the incredible Edin Dzeko will represent the face of the new Euro Roma, which was born on Tuesday evening.

Talks about winning the Scudetto or the Champions League are probably a bit immature, but the Giallorossi should enjoy the current moment and not put any limits on their dreams.

