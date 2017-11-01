Inter back in for Pastore & Mangala?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly revived their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore and Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are ready to boost Luciano Spalletti’s title tilt by bringing in two new players without any outlays.

The newspaper explains their attack is already compete, with Eder seen as a capable backup to Mauro Icardi.

Consequently, if Ramires does not arrive from Jiangsu Suning, the newspaper claims the Nerazzurri could swap Joao Mario for Pastore, who would be ‘perfect’ for Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 system.

The former Palermo ace has fallen down PSG’s pecking order in recent seasons and was linked with the Beneamata over the summer.

Finally, Mangala could join to add depth to Inter’s defence, with only Miranda, Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia available to the ex-Roma boss.

The Frenchman has made just three appearances for City all season and spent last season on loan at Valencia.