Report: Papu to miss Apollon

By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez will reportedly miss Atalanta’s decisive Europa League game against Apollon Limassol on Thursday with a foot injury.

According to Bergamo Post, Gomez is still struggling with the blow to the foot that he received from Fabio Quagliarella during the defeat to Sampdoria a fortnight ago.

Although he battled back to play in the first match against Apollon just four days later, the newspaper explains the view from the dugout was that he did not look fully fit.

The attacker was also considered “not to be in top form” for the visit of Verona last week, despite the Dea’s 3-0 win.

The newspaper concludes Gomez still has swelling in his instep and will subsequently not be risked in Cyprus, out of fear that he could aggravate his injury.

Atalanta will book their place in the Europa League last 32 with victory over Apollon.