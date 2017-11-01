Giovinco: Happy at Toronto, but…

Toronto attacker Sebastian Giovinco admits he does not know what his future holds but insists “I don’t miss Italy.”

Giovinco has starred in Major League Soccer since leaving Juventus for Toronto two years ago, but the move has come at the cost of his international career, with the attacker last turning out for Italy in October 2015 .

“I’ll be honest, I don’t miss Italy. I’m fine and live well here,” he told Calciomercato.it.

“Of course, I miss my friends and family, but I’m fine here. My future? I see it here, but you never know in football.

“National team? I hope and wish with all my heart that Italy can go to the World Cup, even if the playoffs will be difficult.

“Set-pieces? I’m glad to have found this consistency over set-pieces. Unfortunately, if we take away Parma, I’ve never taken them regularly, but now I am.

“I’m training well and this is the result. I learned from Del Piero and Pirlo. You learn so much from them because set-pieces are among their qualities.

“I was lucky enough to train with them and learn from them.”