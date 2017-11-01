Destro & Falcinelli to swap clubs?

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo are reportedly hoping to swap Diego Falcinelli for Bologna striker Mattia Destro in January.

According to Gazzetta di Modena, Sassuolo are prepared to include Falcinelli in any deal for Destro, who has yet to score for Bologna this season

The 26-year-old returned to the Neroverdi over the summer after he fired Crotone to Serie A safety last term and was linked with several Premier League clubs.

However, he has managed just one goal in 2017-18, with the side languishing near the bottom.

A change of scenery could help both players recapture their form, although it remains to be seen whether the Rossoblu will want cash on top of Falcinelli.