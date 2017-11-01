‘Ramires open to top, top Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Ramires’ agent says “the door remains open” for the Jiangsu Suning midfielder to join ‘top, top’ Inter in January.

Ramires has been heavily linked with a move to Inter over the winter, given he plays for Jiangsu – who are also owned by Suning Group – and Luiz Carlini confirmed the former Chelsea man could be San Siro-bound.

“There’s always talk about Ramires and it’s normal,” the representative told FCInterNews.

“No matter what League he plays in, his skills can always be seen. He always gives his best and for this reason, the door remains open.

“Still, Jiangsu Suning are coached by a great Coach and there’s also a great sporting director in place. He has a contract and he’s happy in China

“Have I talked to Walter Sabatini about Ramires to Inter? Inter are a top, top team the moment, but only Sabatini can answer this question.

“Injury? He’s in fantastic physical condition. He’s an experienced player who has played at two World Cups and stood out in important competition, like the Champions League he won, as well as other trophies.

“Today, he’s able to compete at very high levels.”