Milan to release Paletta?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will reportedly allow defender Gabriel Paletta to leave the club on a free transfer in January.

According to Sport Mediaset, Milan may write off the final six months of Paletta’s contract, although a loan deal could yet be arranged.

The Italo-Argentine saw proposed moves to Lazio and Genoa collapse over the summer and has not made a first-team appearance for the Rossoneri this season.