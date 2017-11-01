Inter ‘stand firm over Skriniar’

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly made it clear that they will not sell defender Milan Skriniar to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo suggested Barca had identified Skriniar as one of three defensive targets, but Tuttosport insists “there is no danger” that the Slovak will leave Inter.

The newspaper cites the Nerazzurri’s refusal to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United over the summer as proof that they have no reason to submit to the Blaugrana.

Skriniar has been a revelation for Inter this season since arriving from Sampdoria for €25m, helping the Beneamata remain unbeaten in Serie A after 11 games.