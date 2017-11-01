Alex Sandro: Juve must improve

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro has urged Juventus to improve quickly after their 1-1 draw with Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alex Sandro was criticised for his display in Lisbon, but the left-back felt his Juve teammates were collectively responsible for not playing at their “usual level”.

“We weren’t at our usual level in the first half,” he said after the game.

“We suffered in some situations and can’t concede a goal like the one we did, so we must keep working.

“Now we’ll move on to our next game, we’ll return to Turin and prepare for the next clash. We can improve with more and more training.”