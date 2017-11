Eder set for Inter renewal

By Football Italia staff

Eder is reportedly close to signing a new contract with Inter, tying him to the club until 2021.

The Italian international joined the Nerazzurri in January 2016 from Sampdoria, and scored 10 goals last season.

It has been reported that former Coach Roberto Mancini is keen to bring him to Zenit St Petersburg, but today Tuttosport states that Eder is close to a new contract.

It’s thought current boss Luciano Spalletti has expressly ask to keep the forward, so he’ll sign a deal running until 2021.