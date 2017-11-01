NEWS
Wednesday November 1 2017
Suso in Milan squad
By Football Italia staff

Suso is in the Milan squad to face AEK Athens, despite missing training for two days with a muscular problem.

The Rossoneri face the Greek side in the Europa League tomorrow, having drawn 0-0 at San Siro two weeks ago.

Suso has been absent from training for the past two days with a muscular problem, and it was feared the Spaniard could miss the match.

However, he has been included in Vincenzo Montella’s squad, with the injured Lucas Biglia the only notable absentee.

Milan squad to face AEK Athens: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo, Zanellato; Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso

