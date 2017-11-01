Valero: ‘Inter a step forward’

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero feels he made “a step forward” in joining Inter, but admits he wanted to finish his career at Fiorentina.

The midfielder left the Viola in the summer to join the Nerazzurri, but it was suggested at the time he was being forced out.

“[Sporting director] Pantaleo Corvino had a different way of thinking to me,” Valero explained to Marca Plus.

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye and the relationship broke down. I couldn’t stay in a place where I didn’t agree with the person who was my boss, so I decided to listen the various offers.

“[Inter Coach Luciano] Spalletti was the one who insisted on me, he gave me a lot of confidence.

“It wasn’t a question of money, if that was the case I’d have gone to China last Christmas, they offered me three times what Inter did.

“I left on good terms with the Fiorentina fans because they understood my position. I was honest with them and when things went badly they were always by my side. But I took it for granted I’d end my career in Florence.

“The idea of leaving the city caused me something that was almost vertigo. I came out of my comfort zone, but then that was also a motivation for the change because people think a player of age is on the wane.

“Instead, by coming to Inter, I took a step forward.

“It’s very different to Fiorentina, there are huge expectations but there have been no trophies for several years.

“There’s a lot of pressure, and I have to adapt to that.

“I might be in my best form right now. The body has its limits, but I think I’m in great form.”