Palermo: ‘Don’t call Nestorovski!’

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini asks the President of the Macedonian FA not to call Ilija Nestorovski, as there’s no break in Serie B.

The Macedonian national team will face Norway in a friendly on November 11, with the Rosanero visiting Cremonese the next day.

Today the club’s President Maurizio Zamparini has released two statements about the matter, including an open letter to the head of the Macedonian football federation.

“Dear President [Ilčo] Gjorgjioski,” the letter begins.

“I turn to you directly to kindly ask you not to call up the player Ilija Nestorovski for your friendly against Norway, given the player’s important commitment, our league game.

“I know very well that you are absolutely within your rights to call the player, but unfortunately our Federation doesn’t stop Serie B for international breaks, causing serious damage to clubs like Palermo with a lot of international players.

“I’d be very grateful if you would accept my request, considering this as a courtesy.

“I hope to meet you soon, and I invite you to Palermo for a match with your internationals Nestorovski and [Aleksandar] Trajkovski.

“I extend to you my personal greetings, and those of the city of Palermo, Maurizio Zamparini.”

Zamparini also released a statement condemning the failure to stop Serie B for the international break.

“With this statement we intend to denounce a paradoxical situation in which some players will be unavailable for Palermo Calcio’s league matches, not only for games in official competitions for various national teams, but also friendly games organised independently by the individual Federations.

“It’s clear that it’s a mistake to leave organising friendly matches in the hands of individual Federations when they clash with our Serie B which, by the way, doesn’t happen in Great Britain, France, Germany and other nations. “This seriously harms Palermo and affects the integrity of the league.

“We’ll fight with any means necessary to attain justice according to the rules of sporting ethics, which have been completely trampled upon by the attitude of the Lega Serie B which isn’t preserving the integrity of the league.

“We will ask the relevant European legal authorities about the rules which harm some clubs and benefit others.

“Currently no sporting rights are being protected, only slyness: a word which should have nothing to do with sport.

“With the current regulations, it would be enough for a single foreign federation to organise a friendly at the same time as league games to cause serious damage to the regularity of the championship.

“We ask FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio to intervene.”