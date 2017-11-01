Inzaghi: ‘I won’t call Immobile’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi “almost certainly” won’t call Ciro Immobile to face Nice, but he should be fit for the weekend.

The striker has a thigh strain, and it was feared he could even miss Italy’s play-off with Sweden, but it appears the injury is not serious.

“There will probably be some changes,” Inzaghi said in his Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match.

“We had a day off on Monday and got back to work yesterday, so I’ll evaluate things today and tomorrow. Immobile took a knock after Benevento, so he almost certainly won’t play tomorrow.

“I haven’t talked to [Italy CT Giampiero] Ventura, I have done in the past but not this time. I don’t think I’ll call him up. We’ll evaluate everything with our staff, but he’s not definitely at risk for Sunday.

"Nani and Felipe Caicedo? I think they have the chance to play together from the start. Nani came in with a problem which has held him back for a few weeks, but he's worked really hard to integrate with our group.

"He's done well and I'm happy with him. He can play as a second striker, on the wing or in the middle."

The Aquile have won all three of their games in Group K so far, and can seal top spot in the group if they can beat Nice again tomorrow.

“Winning in Nice would put a nice cherry on top of qualification. We want to play a very good game, because we’re still lacking a few points.

“Nice wasn’t a walk in the park, the last game was the toughest. They’re a physical team with quality.

“Can we win the Europa League? We want to. We put all our efforts last year into reaching the Europa League, now we want to tackle it in the best way.

“We’ve started on the right foot, there are still three group games to go and then we’ll see where we go from there.”