‘Lazio want to win UEL’

By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic says Lazio “want to get to the end” in the Europa League, but “we’re not talking about the Scudetto”.

The Biancocelesti have started the season in fantastic form, winning their last eight matches in all competitions, and the Bosnian was asked about their ambitions in a Press conference today.

“We have fun, we’re playing together and we’re gaining security,” Lulic said ahead of the Nice game.

“We know each other well now and we’ve had time to work quietly on this formation, we know all the moves perfectly.

“At the start of the season no-one talked about us, now we want to fight with the big teams who are in front of us, we know we can give anyone a game. We’ve beaten Juventus twice and Milan once.

“We’ll try to stay where we are now, but there’s no pressure. We’re taking it game-by-game in both the league and the Europa League.

“I won’t say I want to get to the Europa League final… although that really is what I want!

“We want to get to the end definitely, now we’re thinking about tomorrow then we’ll see. We want to go as far as possible.

“The Scudetto? We’re not talking about the Scudetto in the dressing room, it’s pointless to put that kind of pressure on the squad.

“That’s not something that belongs to us, there are others who have that objective but we’re still humble with our feet on the ground.

“There’s still a long way to go, let’s see where we are in April.”