Barcelona pair to miss Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona pair André Gomes and Sergi Roberto will miss the trip to Juventus in the Champions League later this month.

The Bianconeri welcome the Catalan side to Turin on November 22 for their penultimate group game, but the visitors will be without two players after they suffered injuries against Olympiakos last night.

“The goalless draw in Athens against Olympiacos brought not one but two injuries for Ernesto Valverde's squad,” the Blaugrana announced on their official website.

“The FC Barcelona medical services have confirmed that Sergi Roberto and André Gomes will be out of action for between 3-5 weeks.

“The Catalan midfielder was replaced against the Greeks just before the break in the Georgios Karaiskasis and test have confirmed that he has a hamstring strain in his right leg and will be out for around five weeks.

“The injury comes just at the wrong time for Sergi Roberto as he has been an important part of Valverde's squad so far this season with 14 appearances in 15 matches in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

“André Gomes came on against Olympiacos with just 15 minutes to go to replace Denis Suárez and picked up a thigh injury in his right leg which means he will be out of action for around 3-4 weeks.”