Sweden name squad for Italy

By Football Italia staff

Sweden have named their squad for the World Cup play-off with Italy, including Bologna’s Filip Helander and Emil Krafth.

The Azzurri must negotiate a two-legged play-off against the Scandinavian nation to reach Russia, having finished behind Spain in their qualifying group.

CT Giampiero Ventura will name his squad on Saturday, with the first leg at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on November 10 and the return leg at San Siro three days later.

Today the Swedes have named their squad, with the Bologna pair and Crotone’s Marcus Rohden among those included.

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has also been named in the squad, but he’ll miss the first leg through suspension.

Sweden squad to face Italy:

Goalkeepers: Johnsson, Nordfeldt, Olsen

Defenders: Augustinsson, Granqvist, Helander, Jansson, Krafht, Larsson, Lustig, Lindelof, Olsson

Midfielders: Claesson, Durmat, Ekdal, Forsberg, Johansson, Larsson, Rohden, Sema, Svensson

Forwards: Berg, Guidetti, Toivonen, Thelin