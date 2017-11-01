Montella: 'Optimistic, not naive'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is “very optimistic” about keeping his Milan job ahead of the AEK Athens game. “I know the club is supporting me, but also needs results.”

It kicks off on Thursday at 18:00 GMT at the OAKA Spiros Louis after the goalless draw at San Siro.

“It is going to be a difficult game against a very good side,” said the Coach in his Press conference. “The first match showed us that they are tough, but Milan are superior in terms of individuals. After that game, Milan will know better how to move both with and without the ball.”

Considering how much the Rossoneri are already trailing in Serie A, will they focus on winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League?

“It’s our duty to honour both tournaments. We want to consolidate first place in the group, but there are also opportunities to close up in Serie A. I remain convinced there could be a sea-change, as right now those in front are going very, very fast and we are a little slower, but it won’t always be like that.

“Let us not forget the last four or five years at Milan have been very difficult, but the club wants to bring Milan back to those splendours. Difficulties after such radical changes were only to be expected. We are having more difficulties than expected, but I think the team is overcoming them well.

“We need results, my model of football is to control possession and I think there’s a lot of talent at our disposal, so I am very, very optimistic.

“I am relaxed about my future, I don’t know why… I am concentrated on how to improve and intervene for the good of Milan. I’m not naïve, I know the risks of the profession, so I know the club is supporting me, but also that the club needs results and so do I.”

Leonardo Bonucci sat out the last two Serie A games following his red card against Genoa.

“He is a valuable figure for this Milan and will be in future too. From the outside, you might have a different perception. He had these two games out and I think they might’ve done him good.”