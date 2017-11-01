Masiello: 'Make Atalanta fans proud'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Masiello wants to make the Atalanta fans proud and show the “right mentality” in the Europa League with Apollon Limassol.

It kicks off on Thursday at 18:00 GMT and the Bergamo boys are top of their group with seven points, followed by Lyon on five and Apollon two.

“Playing away from home is not easy, but we’ll try to do our best and step on to the field with the right mentality,” said the defender in his Press conference.

“If we play to show off our quality, then we will benefit from that. It’s true we are conceding too many goals at the moment and that is making us reflect. We’ve realised our errors and work every day to improve.

“Every time we concede, it takes something away from our confidence, but if we all work together, we are difficult to overcome. A year ago, we had one of the best defences in Serie A and are working to get back there.”

There will be approximately 800 Atalanta fans in the stadium tomorrow night, making the journey to Cyprus.

“We feel a lot of responsibility towards them and we have to make them proud. Tomorrow is a unique opportunity to secure our qualification and we’ll give it our all to achieve that.”