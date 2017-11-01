Favre: 'Balotelli clear to see'

By Football Italia staff

Nice Coach Lucien Favre is impressed by Lazio ahead of their Europa League clash, but insists Mario Balotelli’s performances are “clear for all to see.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday at 20.05 GMT, as the Aquile are top of their group thanks to a 3-1 victory at the Allianz Riviera.

“It is an important match and we’ve got to give it our all. We’ve got six points and are confident of qualifying for the next round of the competition,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Lazio are a very good side and a tough test awaits us. The players are disappointed by the recent poor form, but they won’t let their heads drop. You can only improve and get results through hard work.

“We are sure it’ll be a great atmosphere, but we have to concentrate only on our style of football and not how Lazio play. The level of Serie A is growing a great deal, as before there was only Juventus, now Napoli made a lot of progress and Roma beat Chelsea, even though they are behind Lazio in the domestic table.

“We did well in the first leg, even if we were a little distracted and must certainly improve that tomorrow.”

Favre was asked if Italy should be calling up Balotelli, considering his strong performances for Nice this season.

“I don’t know if he’ll be called up and it has nothing to do with me. All that interests me is he plays well for Nice, and that is clear for everyone to see.”