Line-ups: Napoli-Man City

By Football Italia staff

Napoli rely on their first choice XI against Manchester City, including Jorginho, Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik, while Sergio Aguero starts.

This Champions League clash kicks off at 19.45 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens from the Stadio San Paolo with the LIVEBLOG.

The Citizens won the first meeting 2-1 thanks to an early flurry of goals, but Dries Mertens saw his penalty parried by Ederson.

Jorginho and Allan were rested for that match, which was just three days before their top of the Serie A table showdown with Inter, but Maurizio Sarri has his full squad this time around.

Only Arkadiusz Milik is unavailable after rupturing his ACL for the second time in under a year.

Jose Callejon, Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne lead the attack, while Faouzi Ghoulam remains a transfer target for the Premier League leaders, as his contract expires in June.

Manchester City make changes, as Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero is ready to start after fracturing a rib in a taxi crash on September 28, replacing Gabriel Jesus.

He is flanked by Sane, who is yet to score in the Champions League, and Raheem Sterling.

This is a very special stadium for Aguero, who was married to the daughter of Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona.

Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are long-term absentees, but David Silva and Kyle Walker are surprisingly benched in favour of Ilkay Gundogan and Danilo.

City lost their only previous visit to the San Paolo, 2-1 in November 2011.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Maggio, Chiriches, Rog, Diawara, Zielinski, Ounas

Manchester City: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Augero

Manchester City bench: Bravo, Walker, Mangala, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Yaya Toure

Ref: Brych (GER)