Fenerbahce want Bajic

By Football Italia staff

Udinese could loan or sell Bosnia international Riad Bajic in January, with Turkish side Fenerbahce interested.

The 23-year-old centre-forward was bought from Konyaspor over the summer for €5.5m, so a significant investment from the Friuli club.

However, he has made just four appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia for a grand total of 78 minutes of football.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bajic is expected to leave Udinese in the January transfer window.

He could be loaned or sold, and a return to Turkey seems likely, with Fenerbahce said to be very interested.