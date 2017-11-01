NEWS
Wednesday November 1 2017
Fenerbahce want Bajic
By Football Italia staff

Udinese could loan or sell Bosnia international Riad Bajic in January, with Turkish side Fenerbahce interested.

The 23-year-old centre-forward was bought from Konyaspor over the summer for €5.5m, so a significant investment from the Friuli club.

However, he has made just four appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia for a grand total of 78 minutes of football.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bajic is expected to leave Udinese in the January transfer window.

He could be loaned or sold, and a return to Turkey seems likely, with Fenerbahce said to be very interested.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies