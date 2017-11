ADL: 'Napoli-City made to entertain'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said tonight’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City was “made to entertain the fans.”

“It’ll be above all a beautiful game. Whether we win or not is irrelevant, because these are the two teams who play the best football in the world right now,” the President told Mediaset Premium.

“This is a match made to entertain the fans.”