Maggio: 'Another magic Napoli night'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli full-back Christian Maggio remembers the last time they beat Manchester City here and believes it can be another “magic night.”

“We certainly need to win and it won’t be easy, as right now City are in great shape both physically and psychologically,” Maggio told Mediaset Premium.

“We’re on a good period of form too, but we have to take this as a one-off match, we’re in or out, and try to go through to the next round of the Champions League.”

Manchester City lost 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo in November 2011, when Edinson Cavani bagged a brace.

“I was on the field in 2011 and I remember it well. A great deal has changed since then, Napoli have gained more self-belief and I hope we can win again.

“This feels like the night, we’ve got the crowd behind us and it feels like a magic evening.”