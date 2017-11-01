Mertens: 'Always at home here'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens thanked Napoli fans after being handed a special jersey for his 200th appearance. “I have always felt at home here.”

The Belgian was presented with the shirt by teammate Christian Maggio at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I am very happy and want to thank everyone,” said the Belgian.

“I have always felt at home here. Thank you.”

It was before the warm-up for tonight’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

