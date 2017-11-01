Guardiola sees Napoli advantage

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Napoli to play even better at home this evening in the Champions League.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens from the Stadio San Paolo with the LIVEBLOG.

“It’ll be quite similar to the first match, plus they are playing at home, so it’ll be simpler for them,” Guardiola told Mediaset Premium.

The first meeting ended 2-1 at the Etihad, with Dries Mertens seeing a penalty saved.

“It’ll be good for us to play here and we are fully concentrated on the game at hand, and what we have to do.

“It’s always a difficult atmosphere away from home, especially in Italy.”

Guardiola made a few surprise changes, including Ilkay Gundogan for David Silva.

“We have a good squad, Gundogan was injured for a while, we had a lot of minutes with the same players and have to change. He deserves it and we believe he’ll be quite good for the way we want to play.”