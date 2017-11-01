HT: Napoli suffer City comeback

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne had put Napoli in front, but Manchester City equalised after Faouzi Ghoulam went off with a knee injury.

The Partenopei lost 2-1 at the Etihad after recovering from a shocking first 20 minutes, but Dries Mertens saw his penalty parried by Ederson. Maurizio Sarri only missed Arkadiusz Milik and, unlike in Manchester, opted to start Jorginho and Allan. Pep Guardiola had to do without Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy, but Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero was available after fracturing a rib in a taxi crash on September 28. He surprisingly picked Danilo and Ilkay Gundogan instead of Kyle Walker and David Silva.

These sides had only met once before at the San Paolo, a 2-1 home victory in November 2011. However, Man City needed only a point to be sure of qualifying for the Round of 16 here.

Ederson took the sting out of an early Marek Hamsik strike and Dries Mertens should’ve pulled back for his captain rather than shoot straight at the goalkeeper at the near post.

Mertens had the ball in the net, but only after the offside flag had gone up, as the hosts dominated possession early on. The goal had been coming and arrived when Mertens flicked the ball on with his back to goal, completing a give-and-go with Insigne, who curled it over the on-rushing Ederson into the far top corner.

However, there was bad news for Napoli when Faouzi Ghoulam limped off with a knee problem and was replaced by Christian Maggio, moving Elseid Hysaj to left-back.

Moments later, City had their first real chance, Aguero’s counter deflected just wide and after a corner was taken, the Gundogan cross was whipped in from the left to find Nicolas Otamendi’s header at the back post.

Ghoulam was a huge loss and Napoli seemed instantly nervous. John Stones saw his header hit the crossbar from 10 yards after another corner.

Napoli 1-1 Man City (Half-Time)

Insigne 21 (N), Otamendi 34 (M)

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam (Maggio 31); Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Manchester City: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Augero

Ref: Brych (GER)