Suspected ACL tear for Ghoulam

By Football Italia staff

There are initial reports Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The Algeria international limped off during the first half of their Champions League clash with Manchester City this evening.

He tried to continue for several minutes before calling to the bench for a substitution.

According to Mediaset Premium, the medical staff suspect Ghoulam has sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage.

If confirmed, it could be a lengthy lay-off for the left-back.

It would be the second ACL injury for Napoli this season after Arkadiusz Milik.