Insigne: 'Napoli regrets with City'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits Napoli felt “regret” after their 4-2 defeat to Manchester City, as “we put the best team in Europe under the cosh.”

His goal had put the Stadio San Paolo side in front after a dominant opening 21 minutes, but the game changed after Faouzi Ghoulam’s injury.

Jorginho did manage to get it to 2-2 by converting a penalty, but City added another two late on with counter-attacks.

“The result is unfair considering the performance we put in. There are some regrets, as we put the best team in Europe under the cosh for a good long while.

“We must use this to face Sunday’s game with the same mentality in Serie A,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

With Shakhtar Donetsk beating Feyenoord 3-1, the Partenopei are trailing by six points and practically out of the Champions League.

“We still believe, because if we keep playing like this, we’ll get some satisfying moments. There are regrets, as we could’ve won it. On 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save on Callejon and we immediately conceded after that.

“We have to study the details and whittle down some of the errors.”