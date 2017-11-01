Hamsik: 'Best Napoli half-hour'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik said the first half-hour against Manchester City was “the best I’ve seen at Napoli, but little incidents can decide a match.”

The Partenopei had dominated early on and taken the lead through Lorenzo Insigne, but eventually lost 4-2 with two headers from set plays and two counter-attacks.

“City are the best side in Europe, but we proved that we could cause them problems too. I thought the first half-hour was the best I’ve seen at Napoli, so it’s a shame we couldn’t keep the lead,” the captain told Mediaset Premium after the Champions League loss.

“Our first 30 minutes were extraordinary, we could’ve scored more goals, but used up a lot of energy. As soon as you drop the high intensity and pressing, they have the players who can keep the ball and punish you.

“Little incidents can decide a match, like a corner or a free kick. We knew that and needed to be stronger, smarter not to concede on set plays.”

Napoli have shown a marked problem defending from dead ball situations, conceding very similar goals to Real Madrid last season.

“We have used zonal defending on set plays for three years, but we have to attack the ball and be more determined to get the ball, because if the opponents get there first, it’s really tough.”