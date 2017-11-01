Guardiola: 'Napoli massacred us'

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola said “beating Napoli twice is an incredible achievement” for Manchester City. “They massacred us for 20 minutes.”

The Premier League leaders fought back from a Lorenzo Insigne opener to lead 2-1, then Jorginho’s penalty got it to 2-2 before late Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling counter-attacks.

“Beating Napoli twice in two weeks is an incredible achievement. They are perhaps the best side I’ve faced in my career,” Guardiola told Mediaset Premium after the 4-2 victory, having won 2-1 at home.

“We tried to block their left flank, but they got there first and were too strong, they massacred us for 20 minutes. I am glad with the way we reacted, especially after going to 2-2, as Bernardo Silva kept the ball and moved it around.

“I am so proud because I know the side we beat. I am in love with Napoli, with the way they make short passes and they didn’t give us time to think in the opening 20 minutes. We didn’t have the courage to play.

“We are very similar teams, we like to keep the ball and press, so whoever does that best is going to trouble the other side. I am very happy with the way we played after 2-2.

“Ederson made a decisive save on Callejon. Napoli are lethal on the left, with Hamsik, Ghoulam and Insigne. I told my players to find Jorginho’s flank and then spread the play, keep it away from Mertens. At times we managed it, at times we didn’t. In the first 20 minutes, we managed nothing at all.”