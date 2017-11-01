Aguero gifts record shirt

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Aguero revealed he will give his record-breaking Manchester City shirt to his son – the grandson of Napoli legend Diego Maradona.

The striker was on target in a 4-2 Champions League victory at the Stadio San Paolo and it was his 178th for the club, making him the all-time City top scorer.

“I am very happy for this moment. I am happy because the team helped to support me, the fans and all the staff, so I want to say thank you very much.

“I’m going to enjoy this moment, because it is just one time,” ‘Kun’ told BT Sport.

“Napoli is a good team, it’s always difficult away in the Champions League. We are very happy to win and to qualify. We have to keep going the same way, as we play the same way in every game. It’s a long season.

“I am bringing the shirt back to my son, as he texted me to ask for it. My family called from Argentina, they were watching me.”

Aguero’s son was born from his marriage to Giannina Maradona, the daughter of Napoli hero Diego.