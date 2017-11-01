Guardiola: 'Wow, Napoli!'

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola assured Manchester City will try to beat Shakhtar Donetsk and described how he felt watching Napoli: “Wow, how good they play!”

The Partenopei dominated the Premier League leaders for almost half-an-hour, but when Faouzi Ghoulam went off with a potentially serious knee injury, the game changed and City eventually won 4-2 at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I got many responses. In two weeks, we beat a fantastic team twice and for 20 minutes they massacred us,” said the Coach in his Press conference, having won 2-1 on home turf.

“I wanted to close them down the left, where they had Ghoulam, Hamsik, Jorginho and Insigne, this incredible ability to make short passes. We wanted to pin them back, but with Pepe Reina it was impossible.

“I am above all happy with the way we reacted after going 1-0 down. Before the 1-1, we were keeping possession a little better. If you let Napoli play, you can’t get out of your own penalty area for 90 minutes.

“In short spaces, Napoli are the best team in the world at the moment. I saw great character after it went to 2-2 and, although it’s true Jose Callejon had that chance, we showed real determination.

“I know perfectly well which team we managed to beat here. It is a team I am in love with watching. They made me suffer today the first half. I hope their players can stay healthy, because football needs teams like Napoli.

“It’s a great victory for us, because it proves to us that we can win anywhere. We spoke yesterday and today that we could not expect to control for 90 minutes at that level, so it was all about how we would react when going behind. We did it twice. I am so pleased.

“The issue is how we react in bad moments and we did it really well.”

Guardiola was asked if this was the best performance from his Manchester City side this season and heaped more praise on Maurizio Sarri’s side.

“We’ve had good games, considering the quality of the opponent… I’m not saying the teams in the Premier League aren’t, as I have a lot of respect for our opponents there, but I said already what I think of this team.

“I’m so happy because I know exactly against which team we were able to win. They have something special in the way they play. In the first 20 minutes I was suffering, but at the same time as a spectator I was saying: ‘Wow, how good they play! How good for football to see these two teams who just want to attack and create!’ When that happens, the football is fantastic.

“When Lorenzo Insigne scored the first goal, I thought yeah, they deserve that. Football has justice too. At the same time, we can’t forget Shakhtar are in front. Football has its own way.

“Of course, I’d love for Napoli to progress, for the respect I have for Maurizio, for Pepe Reina, but Shakhtar are a marvellous team too. They have these three or four Brazilians who are really great, so if they are there at the moment, they deserve to be.

“It’s not over yet, as Shakhtar know that we will go there to win and Napoli can still catch them. For a club like ours, the only way to grow and earn the respect of others is if we go to win against everyone, even when we’ve already qualified.”

Napoli can still qualify, but need to beat Feyenoord and Shakhtar Donetsk, plus hope Manchester City win in Ukraine. Guardiola was asked to reassure the Partenopei fans he wouldn’t let his side put their feet up.

“We will play to win against Feyenoord and in Ukraine. Over my career, I’ve never played a game not to win. Napoli have to focus on themselves, on beating Shakhtar here and we’ll try to beat them in Ukraine.”