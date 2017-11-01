Guardiola tries to join Napoli!

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola said he was “in love” with Napoli, which might explain why he got on their team bus after the game.

The Premier League leaders fought back from a Lorenzo Insigne opener to win 4-2 at the Stadio San Paolo.

It was the first time Guardiola had ever been to the arena as a Coach or player and he heaped praise on the Azzurri, both before and after the Champions League match.

Reporters at the stadium reveal that his adoration for Napoli went a bit too far when he accidentally got on the wrong team bus.

Guardiola quickly realised his mistake and was redirected towards the Manchester City vehicle.