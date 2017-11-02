Post new comment

Defeat to Manchester City highlighted the lack of strength in depth at Napoli and now they must prioritise, writes Nick Valerio .

The writing was on the wall in September. With both eyes firmly on the Scudetto, it became abundantly clear Napoli were prioritising a tilt at the title when Maurizio Sarri opted to rest star forward Dries Mertens, as his side travelled to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ultimately, this decision set the tone for a campaign which could end in the worst way possible. No, not just failing to advance to the last 16, which was the expectation, but ending up in the Europa League, and the prospect of Thursday-Sunday matches will almost certainly derail the hopes of a first league triumph in 27 years. This is the inconvenient truth facing Napoli.

With two group games remaining, it’s decision time for Sarri. Does the Italian put out full strength line-ups and cling to the small glimmer of hope his side have of progressing, or treat the fixtures as dead rubbers and send out the second string in an attempt to bypass third spot and avoid the second-tier tournament altogether?

While everything is going to plan on a Sunday afternoon, picking up results on the continent remains a tough ask. With a little bit of luck, and some savvy, Napoli would have justifiably earned at least a share of the spoils in their encounter against runaway leaders Manchester City, but were put to the sword by their clinical visitors who were in a similar position themselves in Europe not so long ago. The 4-2 score-line flattered the Citizens, but taught Napoli a lesson in making moments count, and this is the difference.

The Azzurri may not be the finished article in Europe, but will get there, and displayed inconsistent flashes of what we see on a regular basis in Serie A.

In the opening 20 minutes, the hosts were at full throttle and Pep Guardiola’s side simply had no answers. Kevin De Bruyne, the standout player in England, barely had a kick in the first half-hour and this is testament to Napoli’s performance. Not many teams can say they have shackled the Belgian this season.

Napoli were hungrier, quicker and first to every ball. The Premier League outfit were a shadow of the side who are famed for dominating and controlling possession from start to finish and, while Lorenzo Insigne netted a well-deserved goal, the Azzurri will rue not building up a greater lead. Guardiola’s team can consider themselves lucky their uncharacteristic wayward passing was not fully punished.

Of course, the frenetic pace at which Sarri’s men were playing at could not be maintained for the duration of the match and a subdued City eventually came in to their own as the first half wore on.

The showdown undoubtedly changed when marauding full-back Faouzi Ghoulam went off with what looks a serious knee injury and this misfortune proved costly. The Algerian is integral to the make-up of the Partenopei’s attacking philosophy and the lack of options on the bench indicated the gulf in resources. One injury made Napoli look completely disjointed and they never fully recovered.

Fans and pundits hopes that Europe would finally see the Napoli we know so well in Serie A, but that lasted only 31 minutes, the time they had the ideal XI on the pitch.

Of course, it’s well known Sarri is not fond of rotating and the tactician has earned the prerogative to determine where his squad set their focus, but European nights should not be taken for granted, particularly when this year is shaping up to be the most open tournament in recent memory.

The Champions League is the pinnacle, and the likes of Mertens and Jose Callejon are not getting any younger and will quite rightly cherish playing on a stage they fought so hard to achieve last year.

The vociferous Neapolitans in the stands continue to play their part as the 12th man and though Marek Hamsik and co need things to go their way in the other matches, there is still time for Napoli to pull off the improbable.

