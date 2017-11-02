Del Piero: ‘When I joined Juventus…’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero recalls his “total euphoria” after joining Juventus, and reveals Giampiero Boniperti told him “cut your hair”.

The former striker is a Bianconeri legend, having made more appearances and scored more goals for the club than anyone else.

Pinturicchio joined the Old Lady from Padova in 1993, and he recalled his beginnings in Turin while talking to Sky.

“My first night in Turin I couldn’t close my eyes, regardless of the fact I was a Juventus fan,” Del Piero recalled.

“It was a moment of total euphoria for me, I didn’t sleep very much. Then you start to realise where you are, with the proximity of teammates of such a high level.

“At first it was very difficult for me, but my teammates helped me. I found the right atmosphere, and an understanding with my teammates, the team and the club, it was the best.

“Signing my contract with Boniperti? When I was invited to see Juventus in Udine he told me ‘cut your hair’. I had already cut it…

“Then my agent and I had a plan about what we’d say when we met him, but when we entered Boniperti’s office he talked for five minutes then said: ‘this is the contract, sign it’.

“We took five minutes out to discuss it and said ‘it seems like a good offer’…

“Gianni Agnelli? I first met him at Villar Perosa in ritiro with the squad, it wasn’t a good period. He introduced himself during training with a copy of Gazzetta dello Sport and said: ‘I think you’re better than what’s written here’.

“Then he left. He chatted with some of us, but not with me. The next day though, when I scored three goals in a game, he talked to me too.”