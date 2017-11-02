Inzaghi: ‘Lazio-Milan in EL final!’

By Football Italia staff

Filippo Inzaghi says his “dream” is for both Milan and Lazio to reach the Europa League final.

The Venezia Coach was a Rossoneri hero during his playing career, while his brother, Simone, is Coach of the Biancocelesti.

Milan are playing at the Olympic Stadium in Athens tonight against AEK, the stadium where Super Pippo scored twice to beat Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final.

“When I think of the Olympic Stadium, I think of something extraordinary,” Inzaghi told Gazzetta della Sport.

“I haven’t been able to go back again, indeed I haven’t been to Athens again and I hope I’ll be able to do so, as a Coach obviously.

“I hope the Olympic Stadium will be a good omen for Milan, and they can start from there to get back to the top.

“Milan’s natural habitat is the Champions League, but right now they need to restart and if the Europa League calls they have to face it with heads held high, without being snooty.

“By the way, this Europa League gives me a dream: a Milan-Lazio final. That would involve my family and footballing affections, my brother and Milan. It would be the ultimate.”

Inzaghi then recalled that night in Athens just over 10 years ago, where his double downed Liverpool.

“I was impressed by the pitch, it was really beautiful. Then there’s the tunnel which leads to the pitch, it takes a lifetime to get out, it never ends. And the dressing rooms were great.

“I think a Champions League final amplifies every sensation though, in reality I don’t really like stadiums with a running track, I like to feel like the crowd is on top of you.

“But for me it is and will remain the most beautiful stadium in the world.

“I remember my father and my brother running onto the pitch, cutting the cake with [President Silvio] Berlusconi, taking the cup from the dressing room to the bus… and regretting not having slept beside it!

“Well, to be honest ‘sleep’ is a big word. The first night I had to take a sleeping pill, the next night 10. I’m not kidding, I didn’t really sleep.

“I woke up constantly, always thinking that I was dreaming. Then I saw the Man of the Match award on my bedside table and I knew it was all true.

“I’ll keep that award until I die. A while ago my house in Milan got robbed, and it was the first thing I looked for. They could have had anything, but not that.

“Luckily they didn’t take it.

“The first goal in that final was lucky, the second I think is the emblem of my whole career. I’ve never been so excited, never felt such emotion.

“I was close to crying, but I couldn’t because I had to play the game.”