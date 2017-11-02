Quagliarella: ‘End career at Sampdoria’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella says he’d be happy to end his career with Sampdoria, and plans to play “up to 38, maybe even later”.

The striker joined the Blucerchiati in January 2016, and has six goals and three assists in his 10 Serie A games so far this season.

“How long will I play? I haven’t thought about it yet,” Quagliarella said in an interview with il Secolo XIX.

“Offhand though I’d say up to 38, maybe even later. Clearly that’s without thinking of playing 37 games as a starter at 40. Then again if my body holds up…

“Could I become a symbol of Sampdoria? If they don’t chase me out. I’d be happy to talk about a renewal, I feel good with everyone: the President, directors, Coach, and teammates.

“I could finish my career here, why not?”