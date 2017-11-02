Pjanic: ‘Juventus can beat Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic declares Juventus “have already beaten Barcelona at home, and we can do it again”.

The Bianconeri drew with Sporting CP on Tuesday night, and now could be at risk of elimination if they can’t beat the Blaugrana in Turin, having lost 3-0 at Camp Nou.

“We’ve already beaten Barcelona once at home and we can do it again,” Pjanic told Gazzetta dello Sport, referring to last year’s quarter-final.

“When the time comes we’ll give our all, we want to get six points in the last two matches.

“I can assure you it’s hard to come here [to Sporting] and win 3-0 or 4-0, maybe you’re underestimating our opponents because Olympiakos and Sporting are both good teams, they’re good defensively.

“They close up at the back and then break with speed, so if you don’t face them perfectly you’ll find yourself in trouble.

“That’s what happened to us in the first half, but in the second we got a very important goal.

“I was too deep, but we found it hard to get out with the ball and we misplaced too many passes. In the second half we moved well between the lines, and myself, [Paulo] Dybala and [Sami] Khedira caused them problems.”