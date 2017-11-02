Ghoulam to have knee tests

By Football Italia staff

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam will be examined by professor Pierpaolo Mariani to determine the severity of his knee injury.

The Algerian international was forced off in the first half of yesterday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City, with fears that he’s suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Ghoulam replied “we’ll see tomorrow” when asked about his condition after the match, and Il Mattino says a meeting is scheduled with Mariani this morning at Roma’s Villa Stuart.

The professor is known as a knee specialist, having operated on the likes of Alessandro Florenzi, Arkadiusz Milik and Mattia Perin after their cruciate ligament injuries.